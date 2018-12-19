Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed

News outlets report Port St. Lucie police say the fast food worker denied the trade and Anthony Andrew Gallagher drove off, only to return again a short time later. Police arrested him Sunday on charges of marijuana possession and driving under the influence.
Police were alerted to Gallagher's offer early Sunday morning and got a description of him from the worker. They say a suspect matching his description went through the drive-thru a little while later and police approached him.
It's unclear if Gallagher attempted to pay for his order with drugs the second time. It's also unclear if he has a lawyer.
