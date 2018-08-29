  • Police: Men used ice cream truck as a front for meth, marijuana sales

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LONG BEACH, Calif. - Police in California arrested a pair of men Sunday on suspicion of selling methamphetamine and marijuana from an ice cream truck in Long Beach, authorities said.

    Police on Sunday shared photos of the ice cream truck, which was partially covered in brightly covered stickers that advertised a variety of frozen treats.

    Police spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria told the Long Beach Post that the truck was a front for drug sales. Inside the vehicle, authorities said they found a firearm and drugs worth $2,000 and $4,000, KTLA reported.

    Officers arrested two men, identified as George Sylvester Williams, 57, and Monti Michael Ware, 41, around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.

    Williams was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale and ordered held on a bail of $30,000, according to the Post. Ware was ordered held on a bail of $50,000 and charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a firearm while selling drugs and being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, the newspaper reported.

    Police continue to investigate.

     
     

