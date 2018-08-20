Police: Meth falls out of woman's shirt while being booked into jail

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - A traffic stop Friday night led police to charge an Ohio woman with more than a traffic violation.
Maghen Reek, 30, of Middletown, is charged with drug abuse, conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, driving under suspension, falsification, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, failure to signal turn within 100 feet of an intersection, and holders through the Butler County, Montgomery County, Auglaize County, and Mercer County sheriff’s offices and the Franklin Police Department.
Police said when they saw Reek driving on Manchester Avenue, they recognized her because they ran her information earlier in the day because she had warrants for her arrest.
When she was pulled over, police said Reek made several “furtive movements” in her car.
Police said a digital scale was visible and there was white crystal residue on the surface area. When asked her name, Reek gave police a false name, according to a report.
Reek was placed in handcuffs, and police conducted a probable cause search and vehicle inventory before it was towed from the scene, the report said.
Police found a syringe and magnetic box that was located on the outside of the car under the passenger side, according to the report.
While in the booking room of the city jail, police noticed that Reek was adjusting her shirt and while doing so, a folded plastic baggie containing about 2.2 grams of methamphetamine fell to the floor, according to the report.
Reek will have her preliminary hearing Aug. 20 in Middletown Municipal Court.
