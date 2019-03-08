0 Police: Oklahoma man killed parents over ‘telepathic messages, Satan worshipping'

EDMOND, Okla. - A 19-year-old Oklahoma man is accused of gunning down his parents because he thought they were “sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshipers,” court documents allege.

Michael Elijah Walker, of Edmond, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of Michael Logan Walker, 50, and 44-year-old Rachael May Walker, according to Oklahoma County Jail records. He is being held without bond.

Elijah Walker’s sister, Ashten West, wrote on her Facebook page that her brother is schizophrenic.

“Mental illness is real, and it’s devastating. He was not and has not been in the right state of mind for a few years now,” West, 25, wrote. “I will ALWAYS love him no matter what. He is a victim as well.”

Edmond police officials confirmed that investigators are looking into Elijah Walker’s medical history, according to KOCO in Oklahoma City.

Police dispatchers received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. Monday about a shooting at the Walker home. The caller was Elijah Walker’s 17-year-old brother, who awoke to gunshots, KOCO reported.

He later told police he saw his mother in the hallway, the news station said. She screamed at him to call 911.

The 911 call made by the teen was released to Oklahoma media outlets, including KFOR-TV.

“Where’s your emergency?” the dispatcher asks in the recording.

“There’s a bunch of gunfire in my house and I believe it’s my brother,” the teen responds.

The dispatcher desperately tries to get as much information as possible.

“I need to know more information. I’ve got officers headed that way. Who do you see with a gun?” the woman asks.

After a few moments, the teen whispers, “My brother.”

Michael Elijah Walker, 19, of Edmond, Oklahoma, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the March 4, 2019, slayings of his parents, Michael Logan Walker, 50, and 44-year-old Rachael May Walker. Photo: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office

Michael Elijah Walker, 19, of Edmond, Oklahoma, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Monday, March 4, 2019, slayings of his parents, Michael Logan Walker, 50, and 44-year-old Rachael May Walker. Elijah Walker is alleged to have shot his parents because he believed they were sending him telepathic messages and were Satan worshippers. His family says he is schizophrenic. Photo: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office

His shock is evident as the dispatcher asks if he can get out of the house and continue speaking to her.

“Um, maybe. I don’t know if I would be able to,” the teen says.

“Why would you not be able to?” the dispatcher asks.

“Well, he’s my brother and he shot my parents,” the teen answers.

“He shot your parents? Where are they?” the dispatcher asks.

“My father is in his room on the floor and my mom is by the front door on the floor,” the teen says.

“OK, are they breathing?” she asks.

“I do not believe they are,” he says.

Listen to a portion of the 911 call below, courtesy of KFOR-TV.

An arrest affidavit in the case alleges Elijah Walker told his younger brother to hang up the phone before telling him he shot their parents because of the telepathic messages he claims he heard. KOCO reportedthat Elijah Walker also told his brother they were going to bury their parents’ bodies.

The younger brother was able to escape the home unharmed, the news station said.

KFOR-TV reported that court documents show police officers found a horrific scene inside the family’s home, with Michael Walker dead on the floor of Elijah Walker’s bedroom. Rachael Walker was found face down in a pool of blood near the home’s entrance, the documents say.

Elijah Walker told detectives he shot his father “anywhere (he) could hit him,” the affidavit says. He said he began firing on his mother as she ran from the room in an apparent attempt to escape the barrage of bullets.

Michael Walker suffered gunshot wounds to the head, face and torso, according to the court documents. Bullet holes were found in the bedroom’s door frame, closet and ceiling, as well as at a downward angle into the mattress on Elijah Walker’s bed.

Rachael Walker had several gunshot wounds to the torso. A pillow found near the woman’s body had two holes with burn marks consistent with gunfire, KFOR-TV reported.

Bullet holes were also found in the drywall and front door. A piece of a bullet was collected as evidence from the entryway rug, the court documents say.

Edmond police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and a woman whose son has been taken into custody Monday. pic.twitter.com/63ySOZPJeW — Robert Medley (@mrokcmed) March 4, 2019

A total of 19 spent 9 mm shell casings were found at the scene, as was the Glock handgun believed to be the murder weapon, according to KFOR-TV. Investigators later discovered that Elijah Walker had to reload the handgun -- which held a magazine of 17 rounds -- to continue shooting his mother, the news station said.

The arrest affidavit alleges Elijah Walker had to return to his bedroom to reload the gun, KOCO reported. He shot his mother again because he thought she was still alive, the document says.

At least three magazines for the weapon were found in the alleged shooter’s bedroom, the affidavit said.

Elijah Walker told investigators during a police interview that an argument began with his parents when he “asked them a question about Satanism,” KOCO reported. He told detectives the argument took place in his bedroom and he had his gun sitting next to him on his bed.

The defendant told investigators neither of his parents harmed him prior to the shooting, KOCO reported. Michael Walker grabbed his son’s leg, trying to get him to give him the gun, KFOR-TV said.

West wrote on Facebook that her parents, who were thrilled to learn they were going to be grandparents, will now never be able to meet her son. She described them both as “so beautiful and both so loved.”

“More than anything I will miss my parents more than words could ever describe,” West wrote. “I always said my mom was one of my soulmates. She was my best friend and the best mommy I could have ever been given by God.

“And my Daddy, he chose to be my father, raising me and taking care of me since I was 4 years old. I love him so much and am so grateful and blessed that he is who I get to call dad.

“I just wish I could hold them one last time,” she wrote.

Friends and neighbors of the couple also expressed shock and grief over their deaths. Michael Walker was a music teacher and talented drummer who played in a local band, Aranda, and Rachael Walker was a certified surgical technologist.

Bandmates wrote on Aranda’s Facebook page that they lost a bandmate, a brother and a best friend.

“His sense of humor was endearing,” the Facebook post read. “He made everything from playing drums to making people fall in love with him effortless. He was so easy going but for those that knew him well, there was an intense spiritual depth behind the man.

“We will miss his laughter and his insatiable appetite for all ‘band cuisine.’ Most of all we will miss his beautiful spirit.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Walkers’ children describes Rachael Walker as empathetic, sensitive and loving.

“She lit the room with her giggles and affectionate hugs,” the page reads.

The fundraising page, which on Wednesday had raised more than $30,000 of its $65,000 goal, says Michael and Rachael Walker never gave up hope that they could save their son from the depths of his mental illness.

“Eli has been dealing with schizophrenia since the tender age of 14 years old,” the page reads. “His day-to-day life can be filled with terror and fright. My aunt and uncle strived to ensure he always felt loved and also (did) their best to calm his fears and make sure he felt protected and safe.”

Court records show the probable cause affidavit against Elijah Walker was filed Wednesday. It was not clear when he is due in court.

