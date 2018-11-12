  • Police retrieve stolen snowman figure: 'This is snow laughing matter'

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NAMPA, Idaho - Police in Idaho are getting into the holiday spirit early with a report of a stolen snowman.

    "This is snow laughing matter," the Nampa Police Department declared in a post Friday on the department's Facebook page. After receiving a report of a stolen snowman figurine, police created a "missing person" bulletin, complete with photo and description:

    • Height: 3'6"
    • Weight: Heavy!
    • Wearing: Top hat, red/white scarf, red coat, black gloves.

    Police found the missing snowman figure and posted on Facebook: "Snowbody knows who took him, but we’d like to get him home, because we all snow well, it’s snow secret, there’s snow place like home."

     
     

