Police retrieve stolen snowman figure: 'This is snow laughing matter'

NAMPA, Idaho - Police in Idaho are getting into the holiday spirit early with a report of a stolen snowman.
"This is snow laughing matter," the Nampa Police Department declared in a post Friday on the department's Facebook page. After receiving a report of a stolen snowman figurine, police created a "missing person" bulletin, complete with photo and description:
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, snow showers moving in Monday night
- 18-year-old woman shot in local neighborhood
- Man shot to death over Xbox sale gone wrong, wife says
- VIDEO: Mom says ‘code word' saved daughter from being kidnapped
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
- Height: 3'6"
- Weight: Heavy!
- Wearing: Top hat, red/white scarf, red coat, black gloves.
Police found the missing snowman figure and posted on Facebook: "Snowbody knows who took him, but we’d like to get him home, because we all snow well, it’s snow secret, there’s snow place like home."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}