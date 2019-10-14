CARLISLE, Pa. - Police in Carlisle, Cumberland County, are searching for a man who disappeared Sunday with his two children.
Cody Combs, 26, left his home about 2 p.m. to go to the Butcher Tot Lot to meet with a woman, police said. He was last heard from shortly before 6 p.m., and his phone is turned off.
Combs, who has autism, had his son and daughter -- 1-year-old Tate Combs and 2-year-old Acacia Combs -- with him, authorities said.
Cody Combs’ disappearance is out of the ordinary, according to police.
Officials said Cody Combs is driving a silver 2008 Ford Focus with Pennsylvania license plate LCR6396 and a Family Ford plate on the front.
Cody Combs is white, 6 feet tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a mustache and a goatee.
Tate Combs is white, about 2 feet tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing.
Acacia Combs is white, about 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pants with pink Minnie Mouse shoes.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department or call 911.
