Police seek burglary suspect wearing 'Scream' mask

HATBORO, Pa. - Pennsylvania police are looking for a burglary suspect who was wearing a “Scream” Halloween mask, WPVI reported.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Montgomery County authorities said the masked man forced his way into the back of a home in Hatboro around 9 a.m. Monday.
The suspect stole jewelry and a credit card before driving away in a blue Ford pickup truck that has faded paint, the television station reported.
No one was at home at the time of the burglary, WPVI reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fire reported at South Hills Village Mall
- Photos: Melania Trump unveils 2018 White House Christmas decorations
- 'Lunch shaming' ban puts Washington state school district $21,000 in debt
- VIDEO: SWAT responding after 2 females shot in Harrison Township
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}