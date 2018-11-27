  • Police seek burglary suspect wearing 'Scream' mask

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HATBORO, Pa. - Pennsylvania police are looking for a burglary suspect who was wearing a “Scream” Halloween mask, WPVI reported.

    Montgomery County authorities said the masked man forced his way into the back of a home in Hatboro around 9 a.m. Monday.

    The suspect stole jewelry and a credit card before driving away in a blue Ford pickup truck that has faded paint, the television station reported.

    No one was at home at the time of the burglary, WPVI reported.

