Police seek couple who lost engagement ring in Times Square

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - Police in New York City found an engagement ring and are now trying to find the couple who lost it in Times Square.

    Video captured the moment that a man who was proposing to his girlfriend Friday evening accidentally dropped the ring moments after proposing. The ring fell at least 8 feet into a utility grate.

    The couple asked police to help them find the ring but they were unsuccessful.

    The NYPD later found the ring Saturday morning, but the newly engaged couple did not leave their contact information with police.

    Desperate to locate the couple, the NYPD posted the video and a note on Facebook, trying to reunite them with the ring:

    WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in Times Square!‬ She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our special operations officers worked hard to rescue it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Can you help us find them? ‪‪💍call 800-577-TIPS NYPD Crimestoppers NYPD Midtown North Precinct

    Anyone with information on how to locate the couple is encouraged to call the Midtown North Precinct at 212-767-8400.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

