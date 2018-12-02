Police seek couple who lost engagement ring in Times Square

NEW YORK - Police in New York City found an engagement ring and are now trying to find the couple who lost it in Times Square.
Video captured the moment that a man who was proposing to his girlfriend Friday evening accidentally dropped the ring moments after proposing. The ring fell at least 8 feet into a utility grate.
The couple asked police to help them find the ring but they were unsuccessful.
The NYPD later found the ring Saturday morning, but the newly engaged couple did not leave their contact information with police.
Desperate to locate the couple, the NYPD posted the video and a note on Facebook, trying to reunite them with the ring:
WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in Times Square! She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our special operations officers worked hard to rescue it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Can you help us find them? 💍call 800-577-TIPS NYPD Crimestoppers NYPD Midtown North Precinct
Anyone with information on how to locate the couple is encouraged to call the Midtown North Precinct at 212-767-8400.
WE HAVE YOUR RING!— NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) December 1, 2018
Help us find the couple who’s marriage proposal went horribly wrong after their engagement ring fell down the drain in #TimesSquare.
Call us at 212 767-8400 or come to the Midtown North Precinct located at 306 W 54th Street. pic.twitter.com/FvRrqur4KG
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Washington Co. crash
- Florida man accused of using license-plate cover to avoid tolls
- George H.W. Bush funeral plans: When will the funeral be, who will be there?/a>
- VIDEO: Former President George H.W. Bush dies at 94
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}