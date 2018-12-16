  • Police sing Christmas carols to colleague battling cancer

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    New Jersey police officers blended their voices together to raise the spirits of a fellow officer battling cancer, News12 New Jersey reported.

    Julia Caseres, 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in April and has been on leave from the Piscataway Police Department since then.

    Officers drove to Caseres’ home and surprised her by singing Christmas carols.

    “I hope we really touched her down deep inside and that she feels the love from all of us,” Michael Nol, president of Piscataway’s Police Benevolent Association, told News12 New Jersey.

    Caseres said the performance surprised her.

    “It’s a really nice present,” Caseres told the television station. “It makes me feel very loved.”

     
     

