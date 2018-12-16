Police sing Christmas carols to colleague battling cancer

New Jersey police officers blended their voices together to raise the spirits of a fellow officer battling cancer, News12 New Jersey reported.
Julia Caseres, 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in April and has been on leave from the Piscataway Police Department since then.
TRENDING NOW:
- Foul-mouthed parrot uses Amazon Alexa to order things while owner is away
- Man proposes to dog-lover girlfriend with 16 pups
- Patriots Julian Edelman honors synagogue shooting victims with cleats
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh casino's sportsbook officially opens for business
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Officers drove to Caseres’ home and surprised her by singing Christmas carols.
“I hope we really touched her down deep inside and that she feels the love from all of us,” Michael Nol, president of Piscataway’s Police Benevolent Association, told News12 New Jersey.
Caseres said the performance surprised her.
“It’s a really nice present,” Caseres told the television station. “It makes me feel very loved.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}