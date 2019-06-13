Police: Sneezing triggers fiery crash in Tennessee

A fiery car crash in Belle Meade, Tennessee is being blamed on an allergy attack.
Newly-released video from the Belle Meade Police Department shows the car flipping over before it skids down the road.
Eventually, a group of golfers and construction workers spring into action and flip the car upright.
Police said the driver had an allergy attack, and began sneezing before the crash.
Investigators say that caused him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
