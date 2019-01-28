0 Police: Teen threatens to blow up middle school, shoot any survivors

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia teen has been arrested after police said he threatened to blow up a Cobb County middle school and shoot anyone who survived.

WSB-TV's Chris Jose was in Mableton, where police say the man emailed the threat to officials at Floyd Middle School on Thursday.

Andrew Brady, 18, was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. He's being held with no bond.

Police searched Brady's apartment but did not find explosives.

Jose said the suspect's family called him and said this is a misunderstanding.

Jose spoke to Ida Swan, Brady's neighbor, who described the huge police presence outside her apartment on Creekside Circle on Friday.

"I was nosy," Swan said. "I opened my door and the police were standing right outside there. They were standing right out here by my car, and they were standing there with their hands up."

Developing: Police say a teenager threatened to plant a bomb inside a middle school and use a gun to kill anyone who survived the explosion. Who the teen emailed and where the bomb squad searched for explosives beyond the school, Live starting at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/nSIaXmXWpO — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 23, 2019

Jose went to Brady's apartment, where someone partially opened the door but denied police had been to the home.

Police said when they tracked down Brady, they were concerned about electrical wires coming from his car. They didn't find explosives in the vehicle either.

Jose talked to some parents, who said they were upset that they were not notified of the plot.

Helene Howard-Everett has a sixth-grader at the school. She had no idea Brady threatened to harm people.

"You just don't feel safe, like your child is safe anywhere," Howard-Everett said.

The Cobb County School District said officials did notify parents and sent out this statement:

"If any of our parents did not receive notification, we'd urge them to update their contact information with their local school or at the district office."

They also sent Jose a statement about the incident.

JUST IN: Response from the Cobb County School District about my story involving a teenager who allegedly threatened to plant a bomb inside Floyd Middle School and use a gun to kill anyone who survived the explosion. Live starting at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/l1y3bZ2e4m — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 23, 2019

