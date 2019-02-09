Police tell Google, Waze: Don't share checkpoints with drivers

The New York Police Department is taking on one of the biggest companies online -- Google.
The NYPD is telling Google to remove checkpoint locations from the Waze app, WABC reported.
Officials with the Police Department took the step to send the company a cease and desist letter, telling Google to stop sharing the information.
According to the New York Times, the letter said, “The posting of such information for public consumption is irresponsible since it only serves to aid impaired and intoxicated drivers to evade checkpoints and encourage reckless driving.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Massive fire burning at North Hills home
- Pennsylvania fugitive wanted on 865 child sex assault charges caught in Florida
- Parents at Pittsburgh high school upset over question about slavery
- VIDEO: Cub Scout kneels during Pledge of Allegiance at city council meeting
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
By sharing the information, the department said it puts drivers, passengers and the public at risk, the Times reported.
Google fired back saying that the by providing the checkpoint information to drivers, “allows them to be more careful and make safe decisions when they are on the road,” WABC reported.
NYPD officials said they could “pursue all legal remedies” to stop the sharing of checkpoint locations, the Times reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}