Police: Woman arrested after setting mattress on fire in ex-boyfriend's home

DAYTON, Ohio - A 29-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly set a mattress on fire inside a Dayton, Ohio, home that reportedly belonged to her ex-boyfriend Monday night.
Carla Lanier was arrested at a Malden Avenue address and booked into Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated arson, jail records show.
According to a witness to the incident, Lanier was attempting to enter the home by banging on windows before she reportedly kicked the door in to gain access.
Once inside, she allegedly got into an altercation with the ex-boyfriend, who also had another female visitor inside the home, the witness said.
“While it was all happening, the other girl ended up hiding in the bathroom," the witness said.
Lanier then reportedly told the male resident that she had set a mattress on fire inside one of the bedrooms, according to the witness.
The resident was able to extinguish the fire, which was contained to the bedroom, before crews arrived just before midnight, police said.
No one was injured in the blaze, but the bedroom did sustain damage, the witness said.
