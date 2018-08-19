  • Police: Woman arrested after stealing donations for slain girl

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman accused of stealing a donation jar with at least $600 meant for the family of a young girl killed earlier this week has been arrested, authorities said.

    Heydi Rivas-Villanueva was shot while sitting in a car, caught in the crossfire of a shooting, investigators said. She died at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

    A deputy with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was waved down on Friday at the El Tapatio Restaurant when a person said the donation jar had been stolen the previous day. The person said no one had noticed it was gone before then, according to investigators.

     
     

