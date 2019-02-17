Police: Woman charged after trying to run over cheating boyfriend with car

ROCK HILL, S.C. - A Rock Hill, South Carolina, woman is in jail after police say she tried to run over her boyfriend.
The Rock Hill Herald reported Jessika Nichole Dixon, 19, is charged with attempted murder. Police responded to the scene after receiving calls about the incident Thursday morning.
Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger said Dixon drove off the street and though a yard. A witness told police the victim ran behind a fence to avoid being hit.
“The suspect tried to hit the victim with the car,” Bollinger said.
According to the police report, the unidentified victim asked police not to press charges.
“I got caught cheating and she tried to hit me with the car,” the victim told officers, according to the report.
Officers stopped Dixon on a nearby street. She told them she got int an argument with her boyfriend after he got a phone call from another woman. She said she was following the victim and trying to get him into the car.
Dixon remains in jail without bond, The Herald reported.
