  • Police: Woman pushed in front of train, 2 injured, suspect in custody

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez and Michael Seiden, WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A suspect is in custody and two women are in the hospital after being hit by a train Sunday, police said. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Operations are back to normal after the North-South line of MARTA was temporarily shut down around 5 p.m. while police gathered information and spoke to witnesses.

    TRENDING NOW:

    witness told WSB he saw a man push a woman onto the train tracks, when another woman tried to help her, both women were hit.

    “Everybody was shook up,” the witness said. 

    WSB saw paramedics wheeling away a woman on a stretcher.

    MARTA police said the women were alert and conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories