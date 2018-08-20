Police: Woman pushed in front of train, 2 injured, suspect in custody

ATLANTA - A suspect is in custody and two women are in the hospital after being hit by a train Sunday, police said.
Operations are back to normal after the North-South line of MARTA was temporarily shut down around 5 p.m. while police gathered information and spoke to witnesses.
A witness told WSB he saw a man push a woman onto the train tracks, when another woman tried to help her, both women were hit.
“Everybody was shook up,” the witness said.
WSB saw paramedics wheeling away a woman on a stretcher.
MARTA police said the women were alert and conscious when they were taken to the hospital.
