0 Police: Woman streamed her assault inside nightclub on Facebook Live

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a sexual assault at Opera nightclub after video of the incident was posted on Facebook.

Officer Jarius Daugherty said the Atlanta Police Department began receiving calls from people who had seen the assault on a Facebook Live video early Sunday morning. The police department has opened an investigation into the incident at the club on Crescent Avenue in Midtown.

The video “appears to show a woman being sexually assaulted in a local nightclub,” Daugherty told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police have not released details on the alleged assault, but the woman filed a police report on the crime. It is the policy of the AJC to not name victims of sexual crimes.

According to WSB-TV, the victim was celebrating her birthday Saturday at the popular Midtown nightclub when she was sexually assaulted.

The woman told police someone put drugs in her drink and then sexually assaulted her on the dance floor, WSB-TV reported. The victim, who was already streaming her celebration on Facebook Live, captured the attack as it happened and continued to stream the video.

According to media reports, the woman is heard in the video screaming for help.

Video of the sexual assault has since been removed from Facebook. The woman later posted a video saying she is OK, WSB-TV reported.

In a statement posted to Facebook and Twitter, Opera nightclub managers said they are cooperating with the investigation.

“At this time we have met with the Atlanta Police Department and have provided them with everything they have requested,” read the statement posted Sunday. “We will continue to aid and support their investigation in any way we can.”

