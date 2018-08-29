  • Police: Woman takes baseball bat to man, car, TV

    By: Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Hall County, Georgia, woman was arrested after she took an aluminum baseball bat to a man she lived with in a domestic incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

    Tess Alexandria Bayne-Balentine, 23, of Flowery Branch, also wielded the bat on the man’s car and a flat-screen television in their residence, damaging both, Lt. Scott Ware said in a news release.

    She was arrested Saturday without incident at a location on Ashland Drive at Elizabeth Lane.

    Bayne-Balentine was charged with aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana, Ware said. She was booked into the Hall County Jail.

