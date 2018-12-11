Police: Woman with bow, arrow caught burglarizing 97-year-old woman's home

TULSA, Okla. - A woman with a bow and arrow caught burglarizing a 97-year-old woman's home was arrested, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.
Crystal Goebel broke into the home Dec. 2 while the woman who lives there and her daughter were away, deputies said. Goebel climbed in by removing a screen from a back window, investigators said.
According to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Goebel came into the home with a pit bull and a compound bow with arrows. She had two bags full of the woman's belongings, including rings and her Social Security card, investigators said.
The homeowner and her daughter came home to find Goebel in her living room, wearing her clothes.
The mother and daughter were not harmed, and deputies arrested Goebel and booked her on complaints of first-degree burglary.
