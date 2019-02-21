Policeman leaves $100 tip for pregnant waitress

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A New Jersey police officer left a waitress who was eight months pregnant a $100 tip Friday, the Cherry Hill Courier-Post reported.
Courtney English, 23, is pregnant with her first child and works for her father at the Lamp Post Diner in Gloucester Township, the newspaper reported.
"She's a tough little girl," Brian Cadigan said.
During Friday’s lunch rush, a Voorhees police officer left a message on his $8.75 receipt.
“Enjoy ur 1st. You will never forget it,” the note read. The note was accompanied by a $100 tip, the Courier-Post reported.
Dad of pregnant South Jersey waitress talks about how cop's heartwarming note, $100 tip touched his "tough little girl" w/video by @joe_lamb2 https://t.co/0z17KiZTtO #goodnews #NJ #policing pic.twitter.com/j3j4AmTbJE— @SheriBerkery (@SheriBerkery) February 18, 2019
"It was from the heart. It really touched her," Cadigan told the newspaper. “There have been plenty of situations where she got a nice tip, but just the little remark was what got her."
The police officer has remained anonymous, but Cadigan mentioned the gesture on his Facebook page, the Courier-Post reported.
English’s baby girl is due April 1. She will name the child Kayleigh, the newspaper reported.
"She's a young mother and struggling,” Cadigan told the Courier-Post, She's just trying to get as much money as she can before she goes on leave."
