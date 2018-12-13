Possible burglar trapped in Chinese restaurant grease vent for 2 days, deputies say

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - A trespasser and possible burglar found himself in a sticky situation this week after he became trapped in the grease vent of a closed-down Chinese restaurant in San Lorenzo, California, deputies said.
According to KGO, firefighters on Wednesday rescued the man from the vent, where he had been trapped for two days, after the owner of a nearby business heard him calling for help. He was hospitalized for dehydration and "is expected to make a full recovery," the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.
930am, ACSO and @AlamedaCoFire responded to a vacant Chinese food restaurant on the 700 block of Bockman Rd. San Lorenzo. We located a trespasser(possible burglar) trapped in the grease vent on the roof. He had been there for about 2 days. Fire rescued him and he is in custody. pic.twitter.com/OfVN5e8oeV— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) December 12, 2018
The 29-year-old suspect may have been trying to break in to steal copper wire or plumbing, said Sgt. Ray Kelly, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
"We can confirm this man was not Santa Claus and did not have legal authority to be here," Kelly said.
Authorities are submitting the case to the district attorney, who will determine whether the man will face any charges, the Sheriff's Office said.
News Release: Man trapped in restaurant grease duct. https://t.co/4PrTK0m54G pic.twitter.com/Z6IcEoWVZO— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) December 12, 2018
.@AlamedaCoFire #firefighters rescue man who became trapped in restaurant duct system for two days while possibly trying to burglarize building https://t.co/G3mEei4SDP pic.twitter.com/NRP7N2Pa0b— Firehouse News (@FirehouseNews) December 13, 2018
