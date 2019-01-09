Praying mantises under Christmas tree infest Virginia home

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - It was a Christmas gift that, unfortunately, kept on giving.
A Virginia woman had to deal with more than 100 praying mantises that got loose from an egg-case in her Christmas tree, WJLA reported.
“Bugs,” Molly Kreuze, of Springfield, told the television station. “Crawling on the walls, crawling on the ceilings. Just kind of moving.”
CREEPY: Before it was tossed in the trash— a #Virginia woman's Christmas tree gave her one last gift... 100+ new friends.
Story on @ABC7News at 6pm.
The insects got loose from a brown egg-case that was under the tree’s branches, WJLA reported.
Kreuze, who is a veterinarian, has been using a box and envelope to catch the critters. She is feeding the captured bugs fruit flies and wants to find a home for them.
“In my Googling, I discovered people really like praying mantises,” Kreuze told the television station. “They are useful, they eat other bugs, people use them for organic gardening.
“I hope to find them a home. I don’t want them.”
