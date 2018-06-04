  • President Trump asserts ‘absolute right to pardon' himself

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself," but says he has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

    In a tweet Monday, Trump weighed in on the question of whether he could pardon himself should the special counsel find he interfered in the investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

    Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in television interviews Sunday, suggested Trump might have that authority to pardon himself but would be unwise to use it.

    Giuliani told NBC's "Meet the Press": "Pardoning himself would be unthinkable and probably lead to immediate impeachment."

    Trump, in his tweet, declared: "As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?"

