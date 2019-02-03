President Trump endorses Bible literacy classes for public schools

Legislation to bring Bible literacy classes in public schools has been introduced in at least six states this year, with President Donald Trump showing support Monday for the bills.
“Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back?” Trump tweeted in response to a Fox and Friends segment on the legislation. “Great!”
Bills supporting adding Bible literacy courses to public school curriculum have been introduced in Florida, Indiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Bible literacy bills were introduced in Alabama, Iowa and West Virginia in 2018 but none of them passed, USA Today reported.
Kentucky passed a Bible studies bill. Tennessee passed a slightly different one, USA Today reported.
Supporters say the optional classes teach the Bible’s literary and historical significance while critics say the curriculum violates constitutional safeguards against separation of church and state.
"State legislators should not be fooled that these bills are anything more than part of a scheme to impose Christian beliefs on public schoolchildren," Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, told USA Today.
