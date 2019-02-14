0 President Trump: 'I'm going to sign a national emergency' over border wall

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Friday he will sign a national emergency declaration to fund his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border after Congress passed a bipartisan border security bill that offered only a fraction of the $5.7 billion he had sought.

Trump signaled Thursday that he would sign the spending compromise into law to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Update 11:25 a.m. EST Feb. 15: In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer condemned what they called “the president’s unlawful declaration over a crisis that does not exist.”

Pelosi & Schumer on Trump announcement: "The President is not above the law. The Congress cannot let the President shred the Constitution.” — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 15, 2019

“This issue transcends partisan politics and goes to the core of the founders’ conception for America, which commands Congress to limit an overreaching executive. The president’s emergency declaration, if unchecked, would fundamentally alter the balance of powers, inconsistent with our founders’ vision,” the statement said. “We call upon our Republican colleagues to join us to defend the Constitution.”

Update 11:10 a.m. EST Feb. 15: Trump said he’s expecting the administration to be sued after he signs a national emergency declaration to fund the building of wall on the southern border.

“The order is signed and I'll sign the final papers as soon as I get into the Oval Office,” Trump said Friday while addressing reporters in the Rose Garden.

“I expect to be sued -- I shouldn’t be sued,” Trump said Friday while addressing reporters in the Rose Garden. “I think we’ll be very successful in court. I think it’s clear.”

He said he expects the case will likely make it to the Supreme Court, the nation’s highest court.

“It’ll go through a process and happily we’ll win, I think,” he said.

Update 10:50 a.m. EST Feb. 15: “I’m going to sign a national emergency,” Trump said. “We’re talking about an invasion of our country with drugs, with human traffickers, with all types of criminals and gangs.”

Update 10:25 a.m. EST Feb. 15: Trump will declare a national emergency and use executive actions to funnel over $6 billion in funds from the Treasury Department and the Pentagon for his border wall, Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree reported.

White House: President Trump to declare one national emergency, and use other executive actions to get extra money for border security https://t.co/dlgbl5QfCo pic.twitter.com/ivyCQeS4iv — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 15, 2019

“With the declaration of a national emergency, the President will have access to roughly $8 billion worth of money that can be used to secure the southern border,” Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters in a call before the president’s announcement.

Update 10 a.m. EST Feb. 15: Trump is expected on Friday morning to deliver remarks from the Rose Garden on the southern border after White House officials said he plans to declare a national emergency to fund his border wall.

LIVE at 10 a.m. ET: President @realDonaldTrump will deliver remarks from the Rose Garden on the national security and humanitarian crisis on our southern border.



Watch here: https://t.co/EmsdctGWtd pic.twitter.com/HYNmrwAvR3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 15, 2019

Update 10 p.m. EST Feb. 14: At 10 a.m. on Friday, President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks from the Rose Garden about the southern border.

The White House announced earlier that Trump will declare a national emergency that would enable him to transfer funding from other accounts for additional miles of border fencing.

Tomorrow @POTUS will announce $8 billion for the wall:



$1.375 billion appropriations bill



Plus exec action:



$600 million - Treasury's drug forfeiture fund

$2.5 billion - DoD's drug interdiction program



Plus emergency declaration:



$3.5 billion DoD mil construction budget — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 15, 2019

Update 9 p.m. EST Feb. 14: The House easily approved border funding plan, as President Donald Trump prepared an emergency declaration to fund a border wall.

BREAKING: US House easily approves border funding plan, as President Trump preps an emergency declaration to fund a border wall https://t.co/VVHiiQnRU3 pic.twitter.com/TYY3AlADlU — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 15, 2019

The bill also closes a chapter by preventing a second government shutdown at midnight Friday and by providing $333 billion to finance several Cabinet agencies through September.

Trump has indicated he’ll sign the measure though he is not happy with it, and for a few hours Thursday he was reportedly having second thoughts.

Update 4:30 p.m. EST Feb. 14: The government funding bill that includes $1.375 billion for 55 miles of border wall, passed the Senate with a 83 - 16 vote.

The bill will go to the House for a final vote Thursday evening.

Update 4 p.m. EST Feb. 14:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says if President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the border he’s making an “end run around Congress.”

“The President is doing an end run around the Congress and the power of the purse,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who reserved the right to lead a legal challenge against any emergency declaration.

Pelosi said that there is no crisis at the border with Mexico that requires a national emergency order.

She did not say if House Democrats would legally challenge the president. But Pelosi said if Trump invokes an emergency declaration it should be met with “great unease and dismay” as an overreach of executive authority.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Thursday afternoon that the White House is “very prepared” for a legal challenge following the declaration of a National Emergency.

Sarah Sanders to reporters when asked if WH is prepared for legal challenges: “We are very prepared but there shouldn’t be. The president is going to do his job. Congress should do theirs.” — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) February 14, 2019

Update 3:15 p.m. EST Feb. 14: Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that President Donald Trump is going to sign a border deal and at the same time issue a national emergency declaration.

The compromise will keep departments running through the fiscal year but without the $5.7 billion Trump wanted for the border wall with Mexico.

The House is also expected to vote on the bill later Thursday.

McConnell: "He's prepared to sign the bill. He will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time" — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 14, 2019

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sent a statement confirming that Trump intends to sign the bill and will issue “other executive action - including a national emergency.”

Statement on Government Funding Bill: pic.twitter.com/DrNv9D4rEi — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 14, 2019

An emergency declaration to shift funding from other federal priorities to the border is expected to face swift legal challenge.

Update 12:40 p.m. EST Feb. 14: Trump said in a tweet Thursday that he and his team were reviewing the funding bill proposed by legislators.

Reviewing the funding bill with my team at the @WhiteHouse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2019

Congress is expected to vote Thursday on the bipartisan accord to prevent another partial federal shutdown ahead of Friday's deadline.

Trump has not definitively said whether he’ll sign the bill if it passes the legislature. The bill would fund several departments, including Agriculture, Justice and State, until Sept. 30 but it includes only $1.4 billion to build new barriers on the border. Trump had asked Congress to provide $5.7 billion in funding.

Update 9:55 a.m. EST Feb. 14: The more than 1,600-page compromise, made up of seven different funding bills, was unveiled early Thursday. It includes $1.4 billion to build new barriers on the border and over $1 billion to fund other border security measures.

If passed, the bill would prevent a partial government shutdown like the 35-day closure that started after lawmakers failed to reach a compromise in December.

President Donald Trump has given mixed signals in recent days over whether he plans to sign the bill or not. He’s told reporters in recent days that a second government shutdown as federal workers continue to dig out from the last closure “would be a terrible thing.” However, Adam Kennedy, the deputy director of White House communications, told NPR that the president “doesn’t want his hands tied on border security.”

"I think the president is going to fully review the bill," Kennedy said. "I think he wants to review it before he signs it."

﻿Original report: President Donald Trump is expected to sign the deal lawmakers have hammered out to avoid a second shutdown, CNN is reporting.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was “not happy” with the spending plan negotiators came up with Monday night, CNN reported. That deal includes $1.375 billion in funding for border barriers, but not a concrete wall, according to Cox Media Group Washington correspondent Jamie Dupree.

“It’s not doing the trick,” Trump said, adding that he is “considering everything” when asked whether a national emergency declaration was on the table.

He said that if there is another shutdown, it would be “the Democrats’ fault.”

Trump also took to Twitter later Tuesday, claiming that the wall is already being built.

I want to thank all Republicans for the work you have done in dealing with the Radical Left on Border Security. Not an easy task, but the Wall is being built and will be a great achievement and contributor toward life and safety within our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

