President Trump nominating William Barr to replace Jeff Sessions as attorney general

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that he plans to nominate former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to replace Jeff Sessions.

    Barr, who Trump called “one of the most respected jurists in the country,” served as U.S. Attorney General from 1991 to 1993, under President George H.W. Bush.

    “He was my first choice from day one -- respected by Republicans and respected by Democrats,” the president said. “He will be nominated as the United States attorney general, and hopefully it'll go very quickly.”

    The president also said Friday that he plans to nominate current State Department spokeswoman and former Fox News host Heather Nauert to serve as the next ambassador to the United Nations. 

    Trump added that he plans to announce another big staff change Saturday afternoon, during the Army-Navy football game.

