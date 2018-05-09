  • President Trump: Pompeo returning from North Korea with 3 American detainees

    By: MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer

    Updated:
    PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP)ong> - WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way back from North Korea with three American detainees, saying they "seem to be in good health."

    Trump made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, saying "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting."

    Trump added that Pompeo had a "good meeting" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

    Trump is planning a historic summit with the North Korean leader.

    In another Tweet, Trump said Pompeo and the detainees will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 a.m. Thursday. He says "I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!"

