Principal hands out cereal for the holidays

Students at five Utah elementary schools will not go hungry during the Christmas break, thanks to the efforts of a principal.
Shauna Worthington, principal at Oquirrh Elementary in Riverton, collected 2,700 boxes of cereal, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Worthington’s project, with assistance from the Utah Food Bank, will enable low-income students from five elementary schools to have breakfast over the holidays, the newspaper reported.
Worthington held an assembly at her school Thursday to hand out the cereal, which was given to students in gift-wrapped boxes.
Worthington put together a team Wednesday night to wrap the boxes so they would be ready for Thursday’s assembly, KTVX reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Driver of SUV gets pinned underneath, police investigating
- Man with autism fell overboard on Carnival cruise
- 2 men killed in Armstrong Co. crash
- VIDEO: Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on Route 51
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}