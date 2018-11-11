Principal stole $900 from mentally disabled student, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida principal took $900 from a mentally disabled student who had accidentally brought his parents' money to school, investigators said.
A 9-year-old student brought $2,100 of his parents' money to Connerton Elementary School on Oct. 23, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said. When teachers found out, they brought the money to Principal Edward John Abernathy for safe keeping.
The child’s mother went to the school later in the day to get the money and was given $1,200.
Deputies determined Abernathy, 50, kept the $900 difference.
He was arrested and charged with grand theft.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother says 'code word' prevented daughter's kidnapping
- Florida judge dismisses $5M lawsuit against McDonald's over slice of cheese
- 'SNL': Pete Davidson apologizes as Dan Crenshaw makes surprise appearance
- VIDEO: Police: Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}