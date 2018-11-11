  • Principal stole $900 from mentally disabled student, deputies say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida principal took $900 from a mentally disabled student who had accidentally brought his parents' money to school, investigators said. 

    A 9-year-old student brought $2,100 of his parents' money to Connerton Elementary School on Oct. 23, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said. When teachers found out, they brought the money to Principal Edward John Abernathy for safe keeping. 

    The child’s mother went to the school later in the day to get the money and was given $1,200. 

    Deputies determined Abernathy, 50, kept the $900 difference. 

    He was arrested and charged with grand theft.

