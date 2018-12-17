Prisoner suing to smoke pot in jail, says his religion requires it

CHARLESTON, S.C. - A prisoner is suing the South Carolina Department of Corrections, contending the agency has violated his religious freedoms by refusing to allow him to smoke pot or wear dreadlocks.
Inmate James Rose, 41, filed the federal lawsuit last week, contending the agency has violated his constitutional rights by not providing him marijuana “as part of the Rastafarian religious practice,” according to The Associated Press.
In a lawsuit filed last Monday, inmate James Rose accused the South Carolina Department of Corrections of violating his constitutional rights by refusing to give him marijuana "as part of the Rastafarian religious practice." https://t.co/RdX32juUlj— WSOCTV (@wsoctv) December 16, 2018
Rose also claims officials in the state prisons department held him down and shaved his head, cutting off his dreadlocks, after he asked for marijuana in April of 2017, the AP reported.
He is arguing he should be allowed to grow dreadlocks to an “unlimited length” as part of his religion.
Rose is seeking $1 million in damages and said in the filing, “The injuries I’ve sustained related to the events were migraine headaches, psychological trauma, mental anguish (depression), panic attacks and nightmares,” according to the AP.
Rose was convicted of murder in 2013 and is serving a life sentence after his conviction in the killing of the son of a Lincolnville town council member.
Additionally, James Rose argues, he should be allowed to grow his hair to “unlimited length” as part of his Rastafarian faith. https://t.co/6fmfxKOWzR @SCDCNews— The Greenville News (@GreenvilleNews) December 13, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Nobody should work here, ever': Teen quits Walmart job over store intercom
- Foul-mouthed parrot uses Amazon Alexa to order things while owner is away
- Police investigating video of 2 girls fighting in local high school bathroom
- VIDEO: Giant Eagle recalling 2 types of lettuce for possible E. coli contamination
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}