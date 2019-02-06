0 Private investigator confronts man leaving unwanted bologna on New Mexico woman's porch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - After enlisting the help of a private investigator, a New Mexico mom is relieved to know more about the mystery person who left bags of unwanted, foul-smelling bologna on her doorstep.

Sharisha Morrison was confused when bags of bologna and bread began showing up on her apartment doorstep throughout the month of January. She installed a security camera and caught video of the man, but still wanted to determine who the man was and why he was leaving the lunch meat at her and her neighbors’ door.

Police had told Morrison that unless an officer caught the man in the act, there was little they could do.

A private investigator and a friend waited for the man outside Morrison’s apartment one night, she told KOAT-TV. They were able to confront him.

"He said, 'I'm just dropping on some food for my friend,'” Morrison said. “(The private investigator) told him, ‘Your friend doesn't live here. Please stop coming around,’ and he said, 'No, I just really want to help my friend out.' And he said some name, I can't remember what I was, but it wasn't me.”

Morrison said the man left with no issue.

"I think he realized that there was something wrong with him, and he, in his heart of hearts, thought he was doing something right," she said.

Morrison and her friends determined that the man lives in the apartment building behind hers. Morrison said she’s relieved to know this, because the man had started showing up to her apartment seconds after she would arrive. She also hopes police can use this information to find the man’s identity.

