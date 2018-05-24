Private jet carrying six Americans crashes at Honduras airport

A routine business trip turned into drama for six Americans flying from Texas to Honduras.
According to CNN, A company jet they were traveling in crashed off the runway Tuesday – and almost split in two – when it landed at an airport near the capital, Tegucigalpa.
All six people aboard the plane – four passengers and two crew members – survived. Two people sustained extensive injuries.
The four passengers are all employees of the Austin-based company EZCorp, a company spokesman told CNN.
The spokesman said three employees were released from the hospital with minor injuries and bruises.
