  • Private jet carrying six Americans crashes at Honduras airport

    A routine business trip turned into drama for six Americans flying from Texas to Honduras. 

    According to CNN, A company jet they were traveling in crashed off the runway Tuesday – and almost split in two – when it landed at an airport near the capital, Tegucigalpa. 

    All six people aboard the plane – four passengers and two crew members – survived. Two people sustained extensive injuries. 

    The four passengers are all employees of the Austin-based company EZCorp, a company spokesman told CNN

    The spokesman said three employees were released from the hospital with minor injuries and bruises. 

