Professor holds student's baby so he can take good notes when he can't find sitter

ATLANTA - A Georgia professor is getting lots of praise after a photo surfaced of him holding a student's baby in class.
In a tweet that has been retweeted over 40,000 times; a sweet picture shows Morehouse professor Dr. Nathan Alexander lecturing at the whiteboard with an infant strapped to his chest.
Students wrote that a student couldn't find a babysitter and brought his daughter to class. Alexander stepped right in so that the student could take good notes.
Students identified the father as Wayne Hayer and praised him for getting to class despite the slight, albeit adorable, obstacle.
Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.— TheOriginal™ (@Original_Vaughn) March 1, 2019
My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect pic.twitter.com/oogIqetseS
A cousin of Hayer's chimed in on his Facebook page:
"This is my cousin Wayne’s daughter. I salute my cuz for taking fatherhood to heart, being a good husband and still hustling to make your dreams come true. I am proud of you. Don’t let the negative comment deter you! Show your daughter how it’s done."
Morehouse lists Alexander as a professor of mathematics education, statistical and mathematical modeling, social networks and graphs.
