Proposed Texas laws would step up punishment for package thieves

HOUSTON - In an effort to curtail package thefts in the Lone Star State, Texas lawmakers are proposing bills that would make stealing a package or piece of mail a felony with up to two years of prison time.
Under current laws in Texas, package thefts are often a misdemeanor unless thieves steal something worth more than $300,000, KHOU-TV reported. Prosecutors also need proof, like surveillance video or photos, to convict.
Punishment usually ranges from fines to jail time.
Texas Senate Bill 222 and Texas House Bill 37 could help law enforcement officials solve package theft cases and would put thieves behind bars for longer.
Prosecutors told the news station the new laws would likely allow them to use more resources to investigate cases missing video because the crime would be a felony.
The felony status of the crime could also give offenders six-month to two-year prison sentences if lawmakers approve either bill.
Both proposed bills will be introduced during the 2019 legislative session.
