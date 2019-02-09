Psychiatric patient accused of stealing ambulance

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 42-year-old psychiatric patient from Michigan is accused of stealing and crashing an ambulance that had been transporting him Saturday, the Detroit Free Press reported.
According to Clinton Township police, a MedStar ambulance was transferring the patient from McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens to a facility in Auburn Hills, WDIV reported. The patient was restrained, but was able to get free and overpower two MedStar employees, WXYZ reported.
TRENDING NOW:
A patient was able to overpower the staff of an ambulance Saturday, leading authorities on a pursuit that ended in Shelby Township. https://t.co/bTDWDfmFuM— Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) February 2, 2019
“About five to eight minutes into the transport, the patient was able to get himself out of the restraints,” Scott Hicks, the director of administrative services for MedStar, told the television station. “He overpowered the crew member in the back, made his way into the cab of the truck where he forced the driver out of the vehicle.”
The patient led police on a chase until the ambulance collided with a Macomb County sheriff deputy’s patrol car in Shelby Township, WDIV reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}