Quavo is Everywhere All At Once

Quavo, have you seen him?

Survey his glamorous IG grid: Is that Quavo recounting Magic City memories while fishing with Luke Bryan? Or arriving at Monday Night Raw leading a YEET chant? Or barking for his Bulldogs in an SEC voiceover with Matthew McConaughey?

Quavious Marshall is everywhere. Every corner, every arena, and every lane, somehow all at once. But what if we told you that Hollywood Huncho’s B-roll footage is even more blockbuster than his viral highlights?

“I FaceTimed him, talking sports,” Legends co-founder Scott Hochstadt told Boardroom. “He’s like, ‘I’m pulling up to the White House, lemme hit you back.’ Stuff like that happens once a month.”

These days, keeping up with Quavo has become a sport in itself.

“I get a crazy call about him being at the White Party or courtside at the Olympics,” said Hochstadt. “From there? It’s Paris Fashion Week.”

Challenging to track down but a blessing to book, Quavo’s bright-light aura attracted opportunities ranging from Lana Del Rey duets to Seth Rogen screenplays. Already a decade deep in the game, his recent motion proves curiously calculated and widely marketable.

“If you’re at the airport going to the islands? Go on in Duty-Free, and you’ll see your boy right there,” Quavo told Boardroom, pointing at a neat glass of his signature White X Cognac.

He’s transcended trapper/rapper tropes by being able to speak to all aisles of Atlanta while engaging audiences from Tubi to Taipei. Despite action-film forays, Lenny Kravitz collabs, and Rap Snack royalties, the MC-turned-entrepreneur is hungrier than ever.

“I’ve got a real big chip on my shoulder,” Quavo said. “I’m ready to eat.”

But why? Boardroom flew out to Miami to find him — and find out.

Flow State

If you’re looking for Quavo check the booth.

It’s where he earned his stripes like Waldo, coining catchphrases (Datway! Mama! Damn!) while turning triplet flows to rhythmic sorcery. Despite owning castles in Georgia and making movies in Mississippi, the studio – regardless of its location — remains home.

“I made five or six songs today,” said Quavo. “That’s my mentality every day. It’s like Mamba Mentality. You pull up to practice on BS when it’s not even game time.”

The commonality between rappers who’ve transcended the mainstream while retaining their core audience — think Tupac, Drake, Gucci Mane, and Lil Wayne — is that they’re constantly recording. Quavo’s catalog has expanded as of late, landing him on country stations a million miles from the bando. From collabs with Lana del Ray to Lenny Kravitz, he’s extended his range.

Still, it’s all in service of keeping his trendsetting skills sharp.

“I’m always trying to get better and watch another artist to see what I can learn,” said Quavo. “I stay in that [artist] body. There ain’t no check in, check out.”

It’s why the “Trappa Rappa” is flooding feeds and trying to restore the feeling. A sonic Shamgod, Crossover Quavo is spinning the block back to flex raps that jump out the gym at high school hoop games and make bluefaces fly like confetti at Onyx.

“I’m trying to satisfy five different genres of music,” Quavo conceded. “But with this album? I’m going back to the basics. I want to rap and you to see how I’m feeling right now. I’m back to going into the booth, going crazy, everything hard. We don’t give a damn. It’s going back to having fun and doing what you love.”

Historically, having fun has worked well for Quavo. As a writer, he’s won BET Song of the Year honors by ad-libbing atop “APESHIT” by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. As a guest, he’s given Post Malone his first Diamond-certified single. As a Migo, he literally coined “culture” as hip-hop cum laude’s weightiest word.

But what explicitly does solo success look like for Quavo?

No longer recording with his fallen nephew Takeoff, life’s cruel casualties have forced Huncho to heat up all on his own. He sees this not only as his position of leadership but also as the next phase for hip-hop in 2025.

"It's time for everybody to stand on their own pedestal," said Quavo. "Over the years, it's been a lot of linking up and Avengers flex. You don't really know what person to put it on. Now that everybody's on their own? You've gotta get in the gym and find out what bag skills you have on your own."

Moreover, the realities of why he’s hitting the studio solo remain.

“Losing my brother, I feel like I’ve got a purpose,” Quavo said. “I’ve got to go hard and put 1000% on my craft.”

In 2025, this means taking up for Takeoff and Atlanta with a different desire. Quavo is keenly aware that consistency is key for his core fans, even if the industry is enamored with his versatility.

After an album of grieving and a run of crossover singles, it’s back to “Bando” era energy, serving the bass through snippets and cutting through with the same sauce and aura that made him Quality Control’s golden child all along.

“I feel like nobody’s having fun,” said Quavo. “Everybody’s just getting dissed or getting smoked. This year? Everybody’s back to, ‘Fuck it, let’s have fun.’ I think they’ve been missing guys like me.”

In an era where people spend more time in the comments than the club, the toxic trends of modern hip-hop make his hunger pains slowly surface.

“That’s where the chip comes from,” said Quavo. “When I see swag is taken somewhere else and everybody’s bought into something not authentic. Understand where the sauce is coming from. This album right here? It’s gonna prove it.”

Ten years after the Migos major label arrival, it’s a new era.

“This is my championship Quavo debut,” he states, already six songs and a studio session deep on a Miami morning.

Still, Hollywood calls.

Serving Lines

These days, Quavo’s IMDB is catching up with his discography.

"Hollywood keeps tapping Quavo because he brings a natural cool and authenticity that fits on screen," entertainment exec and brand strategist Karen Civil told Boardroom. "He's had moments on Black-ish and Ballers, showing he can step into different roles without it feeling forced."

Whether the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards or BET Uncut, Quavo’s charisma makes him pop and appeal in avenues of entertainment few can cater to. While it might look easy, it’s not.

“It’s different, I ain’t gonna lie,” said Quavo. “It’s like a long, long video shoot. But it’s a challenge. I can’t say no to doing movies with John Travolta and Robert De Niro.”

From “T-Shirt” to “Walk It Talk It,” Quavo’s character arc has long been cinematic. A dozen years ago, fans did a double-take when they saw Migos and Drake at the Versace store. Now he’s navigating the land of the snakes with a SAG card, getting opportunities to act alongside John Malkovich or to pitch projects from his own imagination.

So, are more movies on the way?

“For sure,” Quavo contends, offering additional insight into the Hollywood dreams behind the camera. “I wrote a film about Migos growing up in the North and going to Panama City for Spring Break. Seth Rogen helped me write it. I’m holding on to that. That’s my baby until after I drop the short film. When everybody goes crazy over the short film? I’m ready.”

Oh yes, the short film. An American Gangster-like return to form musically means squeezing the juice out of the opportunity to make his own Lemonade— a movie based on both the album and his trajectory.

“It’s a short film to introduce the new chapter in my life,” said Quavo. “Tapping people into what Quavo is going to look like for the next five years.”

But what will that look like? Perhaps it’s more Frank Lucas than Ludacris, as Hov once rapped. Maybe it’s even more Michael Jordan than Jordan Peele.

CMO Huncho

Seeing Quavo on the cover of Boardroom is more than just a press moment—it’s a metaphor. He’s secured his place at the table and positioned himself on the depth chart in the world where sports and business intersect.

“His thing is bringing sports, music, and culture together,” Hochstadt said. “And he’s done it better than most out there.”

Hochstadt, who was a three-time NCAA All-American in lacrosse, knows firsthand. The Legends co-founder first met Quavo in 2019 in a meeting set up by Matt Barnes and Capitol Records.

“He pulled me aside and said, ‘Scott, I’m a CMO, motherfucker.’ That’s what he said, and I barely knew him,” Hochstadt notes. “‘Just watch.’ Literally, he was calling me every night with ideas.”

Within a week, Huncho had Hochstadt on a red-eye, rendering accessories to wear at the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. A few months later, Legends backed Quavo’s AAU team, 7-on-7 squad, and his philanthropic endeavors. By the time a year rolled around, Quavo claimed a minority stake in the athlete-owned company.

“I’ve known him since he was in his mid-20s,” Hochstadt says. “I’ve seen him grow as a person and a businessman. He’s able to clean things up when he’s talking to different people over various categories.”

Maturity in meetings has fueled Quavo’s crossover from brand ambassador to active investor. However, his childlike passion for sports raises the tide of exposure and expansion across arenas.

Still, his sincere passion for sports has fueled big-stage business ventures most entertainers wouldn’t seize.

“He’s constantly navigating different industries,” BCL Entertainment founder Bettie Levy told Boardroom. In October, Levy had Quavo in Queens to kickstart the season for Rick Pitino’s surging St. John’s Red Storm squad.

“Immediately following that show, Quavo flew to Austin for Formula 1 and ESPN’s College Football Texas Takeover,” said Levy, noting he was involved in on-site and on-air activations with said juggernauts. “He’s always working hard in front of the cameras as well as behind the scenes.”

That type of momentum has Quavo cutting promos for SEC Saturdays, getting scanned for “NBA 2K,” and appearing on WWE Monday Night Raw. These platforms' promotion adds equity when shopping songs to Spotify and remaining relevant with a wider audience.

This marketing moxie is exactly how Quavo manages to be everywhere at once – raising the profile of a sole single by bigging up his energy across categories.

“That’s what makes him so unique,” LSU hoop star and artist Flau’jae told Boardroom. “In the music? His rollouts are so clean and tailored to what he wants to do. That falls over to business and the collaboration he does. It penetrates through everything.”

It’s precisely why teams, leagues, and brands bring Quavo on. The same spirit that coins catchphrases and fakes behind-the-back laterals in football games is just as active as a marketer.

“He’s wild in a good way,” said Hochstadt. “He’s got a mind that races and tons of ideas. He’s a brilliant mind when it comes to business and innovation.”

Ideas that find Quavo seeing far beyond this season of life and even himself.

Grounded Growth

By now, you’ve found Quavo. But don’t expect him to stay where he’s at for long.

Making moments across categories, the North Star-director is looking ahead in this season of his ascent.

“He sees that there’s life after music and sports,” said Hochstadt. “He’s building businesses. He’s got impact across every platform right now.”

Quavo is sewing seeds in his industry and his community; born from his rap resume, but able to bear fruit far beyond the booth.

In the short term, it means raising funds for The Rocket Foundation and eventually moving the annual Huncho Day charity event from his high school to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I’m gonna go to the White House and sit with whoever is in office and try to get a solution to gun violence,” said Quavo. “Everybody loses their life to a gun. Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, it’s still an issue.”

Quavo’s remained fluid in pursuing his passions. While trying to tackle gun violence, run an AAU program, and release an album is far from a linear approach to success, there’s a method to his madness that his peers and the next generation appreciate.

Young go-getters like Flau’jae have had a front-row seat to Quavo’s evolution from tossing touchdowns to passing bills. His business mentors cite the same growth. Hochstadt notes Quavo’s commitment to constantly quizzing executives and angling toward ownership and equity in his endeavors over quick cash.

This commercial come-up from cognac to sportswear, the White Party to the White House, may appear to be another entertainer running the rat race of relevance, rebranding rather than retooling. However, when it comes to making moves and contacts, Quavo’s clear it’s not about lip service and all about motion.

“It’s important when you actually have stuff going on,” Quavo notes. “When you’ve made a name for yourself when you’re actually balling and doing it. Reaching out and networking is cool, but trying to jump into a deal just cuz there’s money there? I don’t think it’s the right thing.”

This mindset pushes Huncho as a leader who lives in the moment but is always thinking ahead.

“I see Quavo as a full-fledged mogul,” Civil predicts five years out. “He’ll still be making music, but he’ll also be deep in business, film, and possibly owning stakes in major brands. He’s building something bigger than just rap. He’s creating a legacy.”

On the road to leaving a legacy, he’s still building his bag and thus raising his ceiling.

“He reminds me of a mix between Pharrell and Snoop Dogg,” said Civil. “Pharrell for his ability to shape sound, set trends, and stay ahead of the curve. Snoop for his effortless cool and ability to transition across music, film, fashion, and business while always staying true to himself.”

Constant movement is hard to keep up with and even harder to execute. While the range reads surprising for those who’ve been on the ride as fans for over a decade, it's both a journey and destination Quavo conjured years before he was a household name.

“Me and my nephew always saw ourselves in big lights,” Quavo said. “Sometimes, when you envision it, you can handle it. That’s why I think I have longevity in the game. I didn’t have to do nothing crazy or upset my people because I feel like I’ve been here before.”

So, if you’ve seen Quavo in new places or haven’t seen him at all, just know he’s seen himself in all these arenas before any of the doors become unlocked.

Behind the hand that’s penned platinum hits for Beyoncé, an arm that’s set high school football records, and shoulders that rub alongside Hollywood A-listers like Robert De Niro’s is a multihyphenate focused on building brands whose mind is constantly curating marketing ideas.

Although his versatile voice and fast feet have taken him around the world, it’s a heart homed in his North Atlanta neighborhood that guides every move.

“I’m always around making sure everybody is good,” said Quavo. “That’s the North. We’re the only hope.”