Quiz: Simone Biles makes Olympic history, Robert Downey Jr. enters his villain era, Maya Rudolph will be back at 'SNL'

In case you missed it, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles made history during the 2024 Paris Olympics, first securing the most medals of any Team USA gymnast and next by winning gold a second time in the individual all-around. Robert Downey Jr. scored a reported whopping payday with his latest Marvel Cinematic Universe outing, in which he'll play a character other than Iron Man. And Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph is heading back to Studio 8H to revisit a popular political figure who's making headlines these days.

How well have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher — no judgment! — on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!