Race for the Case Week 4: Ole Miss vs. Alabama, Ohio State vs. Notre Dame & relegation in college football?

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 4 college football games against the spread in this week's Race for the Case episode.

Before they get to the games, the podcast reflects on the massive ratings number that the Colorado State/Colorado game drew on ESPN last Saturday night. The game eclipsed 9 million viewers so the guys determine whether Colorado can keep that viewership up and how long the Coach Prime effect can last.

In new meetings, the Pac-12 has been exploring the option of creating a relegation-style football conference. The popular format used in European soccer has excited American fans for years, and the guys wonder how it would operate in football.

Congress met this week to discuss revenue sharing within college athletics and our very own Ross was in attendance. Dan and Pat commend Ross for his wardrobe choice and believe it exemplified the podcast and college football itself.

This weekend is not for apple picking as the slate of games is packed. The show performs a lightning-round of the games that you will want to keep your eyes on if you’re looking for top-notch college action outside of the ranked matchups.

In Race for the Case the guys make their picks as the #4 ranked Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers, the #19 ranked Colorado Buffaloes visit the #10 ranked Oregon Ducks, the #15 ranked Ole Miss Rebels travel to the #13 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, the #14 ranked Oregon State Beavers visit the #21 ranked Washington State Cougars, the #6 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes take on the #9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and as always Dan, Ross & Pat give their locks of the week.

1:00 Colorado vs Colorado State amassed 9.3 million viewers

16:28 The Pac-2 is considering a relegation style conference

24:49 Congress meets over revenue sharing

31:35 Fascinating games lightning round

44:40 #4 FSU @ Clemson

46:55 #19 Colorado @ #10 Oregon

49:25 #14 Oregon State @ #21 Washington State

51:10 #15 Ole Miss @ #13 Alabama

53:50 #6 Ohio State @ #9 Notre Dame

57:55 Lock of the Week

