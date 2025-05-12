Rafael Devers tunes out position switch drama, continues hot-hitting May with 2-run HR vs. Royals

While controversy swirls around what position Rafael Devers might play for the Boston Red Sox in the weeks to come, he's been doing what a designated hitter ideally does best.

Devers' two-run home run in the sixth inning off Seth Lugo was the difference in Boston's 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday. With a 2-for-3 day at the plate, Devers finished off a three-game series during which he batted 7-for-12 (.583) and drove in six runs.

The Red Sox DH also batted 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI on May 8, shortly after he told reporters that he would not move to first base in light of Triston Casas' season-ending knee injury. He went on to criticize the team's front office for its decision-making and how he's been dealt with since being asked to move from third base after Alex Bregman signed as a free agent.

Early in the season, Devers struggled — starting 0-for-19 with 15 strikeouts — which seemed to indicate that the move to DH was affecting his hitting. But during spring training, he was also working his way through shoulder inflammation that led the Red Sox to shut him down with eight games left last season. His swing mechanics and timing, especially with a high leg kick, were thrown off as a result.

However, Devers' swing now appears to be in place. Granted, it's a small sample size but in May, Devers is batting .459/.545/.676 with two doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and seven walks. And he's struck out only seven times.

That's boosted Devers' 2025 totals to .280/.398/.490, which is essentially in line with his career numbers over nine MLB seasons.

"He knows how to cancel the noise," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Saturday's game, <a data-i13n="cpos:13;pos:1" href="https://www.masslive.com/redsox/2025/05/red-sox-rafael-devers-keeps-raking-amid-1b-drama-he-knows-how-to-cancel-the-noise.html">via MassLive</a>. "Obviously, the last few days have been a lot to all of us, but at the end of the day, like he says, 'All I know is to play baseball.'"

Devers' homer, along with a solo shot from Wilyer Abreu in the fourth inning, provided just enough offense for Lucas Giolito to get his first win of the season.

#RedSox Lucas Giolito flashed some upside today



• Increased avg. velo across the board

• +3 mph and less movement on slider

• Featured the slider A LOT more as a third offering to go with the change up and fastball pic.twitter.com/rydvlAbiUg — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) May 11, 2025

Giolito, making his third start since returning from a hamstring injury, allowed one unearned run and two hits with five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. That was a vast improvement from the six runs and 10 hits he gave up to the Texas Rangers in his previous outing. Giolito missed the entire 2024 campaign after undergoing elbow surgery last spring.

"Better mix, better command, fastball was a little bit harder, 93, 94 mph, but I think it was the mix of the pitches," Cora said, via the Boston Herald.

With the win, Boston (22-20) stays two games behind the New York Yankees (23-17), who also won on Sunday, in the American League East.