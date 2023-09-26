Raiders' Chandler Jones says he was hospitalized against will: 'I haven't done anything wrong'

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones claims he was taken to a hospital "against my will," according to the most recent post in a spate of uncharacteristic social media activity from the 11-year NFL veteran.

The Raiders placed Jones on the non-football illness list last week due to what the team has described as a personal matter. He has been away from the team since he began sharing accusations about the Raiders, owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels during Labor Day Weekend.

On Monday night, Jones shared photos of journal entries and an apparent statement of "patient rights" via X . He captioned the post, "First day out but I'm still aligned," implying he was released from the facility that day.

His journal entries describe the experience of being transported to Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas by "5 to 7" Las Vegas Fire Department officials who told him he had been put on a "court hold" by the police department. He eventually landed at a behavioral health facility last week, according to his writing,

"I haven't done anything wrong. The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online," Jones wrote. He went on to say he was "injected" with an undisclosed substance in the ambulance despite his lack of consent.

The 33-year-old also highlighted sections of the "patient rights" document he felt were infringed upon during his stay at Seven Hills, "where they tried to force me to take meds & injections."

First day out but I’m still aligned. pic.twitter.com/AgxZWP7U9e — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 26, 2023

Jones's social media posts began to raise eyebrows on Sept. 5, when he posted and deleted an Instagram story where he said he didn't want to play for the team anymore. He claimed team officials wouldn't let him into the Raiders' gym and shared a screenshot of what looked like a text conversation with Las Vegas general manager David Ziegler. Jones was upset that Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels apparently didn't respond to his messages, per the screenshot.

He then posted a video late on Sept. 8 where laughed about the Raiders' attempts to "spook" him and said he had more pictures and text messages. This came after he posted photos and screenshots alleging a member of the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team was sent to his door.

Jones continued to make since-deleted accusations against Raiders owner Mark Davis on social media, later posting that his account was hacked. He was placed on the NFL List on Sept. 20.

The four-time Pro Bowler was inactive for the first two games and also missed the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two-time All-Pro started 15 games for the Raiders last season in the first year of a three-year, $51 million contract.