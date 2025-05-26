Raiders make AJ Cole NFL's highest-paid punter with 4-year, $15.8 million extension

The Las Vegas Raiders have made AJ Cole the NFL's highest-paid punter with a reported four-year, $15.8 million contract extension. The deal includes $11 million guaranteed.

During his six seasons with the Raiders, Cole has averaged 48.6 yards per punt with a career-long of 83 yards kicked during the 2023 season. That same season, Cole also set an NFL record with an average of 63.6 yards per punt in a single game, compiling 318 yards on five kicks versus the New York Giants. More than 41% of his punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line through his career.

Cole, 29, has been named to three Pro Bowls during his career and has twice earned first-team All-Pro honors. He signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of NC State, where he averaged 42.2 yards per punt for the Wolfpack.

The average annual value of $3.95 million and total value of $15.8 million ranks Cole at the top among punter salaries. The previous top earner was Michael Dickson of the Seattle Seahawks, who has an average annual salary of $3.7 million from the four-year, $15.7 million extension he signed in 2021.

Cole, 29, was entering the final year of a four-year, $12 million extension he signed before the 2022 season. That ranked him ninth in salary and total contract value at his position.

Last season, Cole ranked third in the NFL averaging 50.8 yards per punt. (His net average of 43.8 yards was fifth among the league's punters.)

Cole has been named to three Pro Bowls during his career and has twice earned first-team All-Pro honors. He signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of NC State, where he averaged 42.2 yards per punt for the Wolfpack.