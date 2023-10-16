Rams coach Sean McVay confirms arrest of starting CB Derion Kendrick

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Monday afternoon that starting cornerback Derion Kendrick had been arrested.

McVay addressed the incident with reporters at his Monday news conference following a TMZ report that Kendrick was arrested at 2:14 a.m. PT Monday on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Per the report citing police records, Kendrick was stopped by police for an alleged traffic violation in Los Angeles.

Police say that they found a gun in his car, per the report. Kendrick remained in police custody as of Monday afternoon, per the report. Further details about the search, arrest and alleged gun were not initially reported. The arrest took place in the hours after the Rams' victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

"I'm just going to kind of leave it at that until I have all the appropriate information," McVay said Monday after confirming the arrest, per the Orange County Register. "I don't think it would be appropriate for me to speak on things that I have don't have the totality of it, other than knowing he was arrested early this AM."

Kendrick, 23, is a second-year veteran for the Rams. He's started all six games this season and started in six of his 15 appearances as a rookie after the Rams selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Georgia.

Prior to joining Clemson, Kendrick played for three seasons at Clemson. He was reportedly arrested in Rock Hill, South Carolina in 2021 on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a handgun.

In 21 NFL games, Kendrick's recorded 68 tackles and seven passes defended. He's yet to record his first career interception. His playing status moving forward is unclear. The 3-3 Rams host the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.