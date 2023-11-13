Rams coach Sean McVay expects QB Matthew Stafford 'to be able to start' vs. Seahawks

When the Los Angeles Rams welcome the Seattle Seahawks to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Matthew Stafford is expected to return to the starting lineup.

After missing missing Week 9 due to a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that the quarterback should be cleared to return.

"He's making great progress, and so we're operating with the anticipation and expectation that he is going to be good to go," McVay said. "He'll be pushing through, but we expect him to be able to start and play and do his thing and lead the way this week.

"[We] feel good about Matthew returning, and obviously when he's out there, you feel great about the leadership and everything that he provides."

In Stafford's absence, Brett Rypien started under center, played poorly and was cut during Los Angeles' Week 10 bye. The Rams brought in Carson Wentz in a corresponding move to upgrade the room, McVay said.

At 3-6, the Rams are three games out of first place in the NFC West.