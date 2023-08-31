Rams WR Cooper Kupp hamstring setback; considered day-to-day

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a setback with his hamstring and is now considered day-to-day, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday.

The 30-year-old didn't appear to be practicing ahead of the announcement. He was on the field but not in uniform, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

He was working toward a return after missing the last six weeks of last season with a high ankle sprain.

The star wideout was recently voted a team captain by his teammates, along with quarterback Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein, Ernest Jones, Jordan Fuller and Ben Skowronek.

