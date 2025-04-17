Rangers star Artemi Panarin reportedly accused of sexual assault by former team employee in settled lawsuit

Content warning: This story contains depictions of alleged sexual assault.

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin was reportedly accused of sexual assault by a former team employee in a settled lawsuit, according to Katie Strang of The Athletic.

Panarin and Madison Square Garden Sports, the company that owns the team, reportedly paid settlements to the former employee who accused Panarin of sexual assault during a team trip in 2023.

The woman, who was a regular member of the team's traveling party, claimed Panarin took her phone while at a post-game gathering at a hotel in Dec. 2023. Panarin allegedly told the woman she could only get her phone back if she picked it up from Panarin's hotel room later. When the woman went to retrieve her phone from Panarin's room, Panarin allegedly pinned her to the bed. The woman grabbed her phone and managed to leave the room. There's no record of the woman reporting the encounter to the police, per The Athletic.

The woman reported the alleged assault to the team three months after it occurred. At the time, the team was conducting a separate investigation alleging the woman shared anti-anxiety medication with a player on the team who feared flying. The woman was put on paid leave until the team concluded that investigation. That's when she reported the alleged assault.

Panarin and MSG Sports reportedly reached settlements with the woman in August 2024. She left the organization at that point. The settlements "included non-disclosure and no admission of wrongdoing clauses," per The Athletic.

Panarin and his agent did not respond to The Athletic's request for comment. Both MSG Sports and the woman responded with the same statement, saying, "The matter has been resolved." The NHL told The Athletic the league was aware of the situation, and considers the matter closed. It's unclear whether Panarin faced punishment for the alleged assault.

In 2021, Panarin — who is Russian — took a leave of absence from the team after a Russian newspaper alleged he assaulted a woman in a Latvian bar in 2011. Panarin and the team issued a statement at the time "vehemently" denying those allegations. The team referred to the allegations as an "intimidation tactic."

Since joining the Rangers ahead of the 2019-20 NHL season, Panarin has been the team's best player. He's led the Rangers in points in each of his six seasons with the team, and finished fifth in the Hart Memorial Trophy voting during the 2023-24 season, when he scored a career-high 120 points. The Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded to the league's most valuable player each season.