Rapper Jeezy to treat family of 16 displaced by fire to Thanksgiving dinner

MARIETTA, Ga. - Atlanta-based rapper Jeezy is stepping in to help one Marietta family have Thanksgiving after it lost its home to a fire.
Sixteen members of the Natt family were displaced on Nov. 19 after a fire tore through their home in Marietta. The fire broke out days after parents Victoria Natt and Tavares Natt brought home a baby girl, their 14th child.
Jeezy is treating the Natt family to Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at another family member's home. He plans to cater food for the entire family and present them with gifts as they work to rebuild.
