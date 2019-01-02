0 Rapper Master P reportedly covering funeral costs for 13-year-old killed in car crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Mogul and rapper Master P is covering the funeral costs for a 13-year-old killed in a car crash, according to reports.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Ki’Anthony Tyus was killed Dec. 22 when a Lexus SUV crashed into a utility pole in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a passenger in the car, which was reported stolen. WDRB reported family members said they did not know why Ki’Anthony was in the car.

Master P first met Ki’Anthony when he was 9 years old and recovering from an injury from a stray bullet while playing basketball. Ki’Anthony became an activist after connecting with local activist Christopher 2X.

TRENDING NOW:

Christopher 2X is the one who contacted Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, about Ki’Anthony’s death. Miller decided to help with funeral costs once he learned about Ki’Anthony.

“I know I’m not God and I can’t save the world,” the 48-year-old said on Instagram on Dec. 26. “I realized a lot of these adults are not going to listen. The real reason I leave my mansion to keep coming back to the hood is to educate and try to save the next generation. Maybe a lot of us didn’t get what we wanted for Christmas but we should be thankful we are alive. My 13 year old lil soldier didn’t make it. He got shot 2 years ago and got Killed 2 days ago. We need to stop this black on black crime. Rip Ki’Anthony Tyus.”

“We should have been preparing this kid for college not a funeral,” Miller wrote in another post. “We lost a good one but we will continue to fight.”

WDRB reported a funeral for Ki’Anthony will be at noon Thursday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.