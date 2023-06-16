Ray Lewis III, son of Ravens legend, dies at 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has died. He was 28 years old.

Lewis' brother Rahsaan, who plays wide receiver at Kentucky, posted the news of his death on Instagram Thursday. Baltimore's WBAL-TV also confirmed the news.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," Rahsaan wrote.

Lewis III played running back in high school and committed in 2012 to play cornerback for Miami — the same program where his father developed into a first-round draft pick before embarking on a Hall of Fame career with the Baltimore Ravens. Lewis III never played for the Hurricanes and transferred to Coastal Carolina in 2015 after two years at Miami, one of them as a redshirt.

Lewis III played 12 games at Coastal Carolina as a kick return specialist and defensive back. He was accused of criminal sexual conduct at Coastal Carolina and transferred again to Virginia Union. Charges against him were later dismissed. He went on to play the 2017 season with Virginia Union. His coach at Virginia Union Mark James spoke about Lewis III with the Baltimore Sun.

"Ray was a tremendous young man who played with the spirit of a lion," James said. "He was a great asset to the Virginia Union family. He will always be a Panther. May God bless his family.”