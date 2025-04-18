Rays calling up speedster Chandler Simpson, who stole 104 bases in the minors last season

The Tampa Bay Rays are adding some major speed to their lineup in an effort to climb out of last place in the AL East.

Tampa Bay is calling up outfielder Chandler Simpson from Triple-A Durham, the team announced on Friday. This season, Simpson has eight stolen bases in 17 games and is hitting .301. Last year, between high Single-A and Double-A, he stole 104 bases in 110 games while batting .355, leading the minor leagues, along with an .807 OPS.

Simpson was ranked as the No. 7 propsect in the Rays' organization by MLB.com. During his professional career, he has 214 steals in 250 games with a .324 batting average and .760 OPS. Simpson was the Rays' 2022 second-round pick out of Georgia Tech.

He's a freak. He's the fastest kid alive.



Y'all, Chandler Simpson just beat out a ground ball TO THE FIRST BASEMAN pic.twitter.com/JuPKqYlPDU — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) April 5, 2025

Simpson was an infielder in college, but the Rays moved him to the outfield after drafting him. He's expected to play center field for Tampa Bay, which is where he played in Triple-A this season.

"He adds an element to any lineup with how fast he is, his contact ability," Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters, <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://www.mlb.com/rays/news/chandler-simpson-called-up-by-rays?t=rays-pipeline-coverage">via MLB.com</a>. "I think he's going to get an opportunity here, a little bit of a runway. We'll see."

"I don't know if it'll be a short stint, long stint," he added. "I don't know, but I'm very excited to shake hands with him once he lands here in Tampa."

To clear a spot for Simpson, Richie Palacios was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain. Pitcher Alex Faedo was moved to the 60-day IL with right shoulder inflammation, making room on the team's 40-man roster.

The Rays go into Friday night's matchup with the New York Yankees at 8-11, placing them fifth in the AL East, a half-game behind the Baltimore Orioles. Tampa Bay was already one of the speedier teams in MLB, tied for fifth with 24 stolen bases. Simpson should help a team batting average that already ranks No. 3 at .270 and No. 7 with a 751 OPS.