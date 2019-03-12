Recall alert: USB-powered heating pads recalled due to fire, burn hazards

T.J. Maxx and the Consumer Product Safety Commission have announced a recall of USB-powered heating pads.
The recall, which was originally announced in January during the government shutdown, concerns the Aroma Home USB Heated Hottie heating pads, which could overheat and pose a fire or burn danger.
About 5,600 heating pads were sold in the United States with another 3,600 sold in Canada at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, according to the CPSC.
The recall concerns four styles:
- French Bull Dog
- Sequin Cat Head
- Sequin Fox Head
- Sequin Blue Owl
The use and care label should read “Aroma Home” on it.
The recalled heating pads should be returned to T.J. Maxx or Marshalls for a full refund.
If you have any questions, call T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 or Marshalls at 888-627-7425, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
